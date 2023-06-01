Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

