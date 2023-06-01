Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 1,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) by 2,890.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV owned about 3.18% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.