Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

