Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.03. 2,027,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

