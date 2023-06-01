Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Holdings Cut by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,243 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,945,000.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.58 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

