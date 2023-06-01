Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,436. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 754,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,799.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

