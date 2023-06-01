Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $478.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.14.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

