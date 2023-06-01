CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $50,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average is $289.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

