CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,520 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.