China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.16

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

