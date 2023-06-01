Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 16,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,613. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick acquired 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at $61,420.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

