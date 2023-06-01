Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 456,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

