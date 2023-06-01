Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.40

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.40 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 17120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $467,220. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chase by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chase by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.