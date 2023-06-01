CenterBook Partners LP Sells 89,543 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,543 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 1.5 %

VLRS stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.