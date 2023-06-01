CenterBook Partners LP Sells 26,180 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $85,792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $42,196,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,598,000 after buying an additional 353,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,165,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AGCO by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

