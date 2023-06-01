CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 7,780 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.