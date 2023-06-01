CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 3,980 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.