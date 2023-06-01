CenterBook Partners LP Invests $412,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after purchasing an additional 174,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $188.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

