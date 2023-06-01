CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at $126,000.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
