CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,141,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

