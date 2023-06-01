Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 33,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.