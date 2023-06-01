Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 33,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

