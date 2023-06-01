Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRMV) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRMV – Get Rating) shares rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 72,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 54,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Castor Maritime Trading Up 16.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90.
