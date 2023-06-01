Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.74 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Casper has a market capitalization of $526.14 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,755,014,193 coins and its circulating supply is 11,071,359,797 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,754,200,142 with 11,070,593,090 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04738854 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,112,817.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

