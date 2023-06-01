Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV opened at $3.59 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.