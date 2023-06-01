Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CRS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 402,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

