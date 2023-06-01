Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBU. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRBU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 2,278,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,150. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $270.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

