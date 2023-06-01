Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.83 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

