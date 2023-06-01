Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,538 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,638,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,844,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

