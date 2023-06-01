Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Camping World worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Camping World by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 111.61%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.