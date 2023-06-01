Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,758. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.