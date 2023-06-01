Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEWR opened at $70.45 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

