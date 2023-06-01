Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343,642 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.90% of Vertex Energy worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,655,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,738,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

