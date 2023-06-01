Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 39,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 6,239,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $442.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
