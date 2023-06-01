Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 39,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 6,239,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $442.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.