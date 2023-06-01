Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

