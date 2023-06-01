Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
