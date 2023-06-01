Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 2.27.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

