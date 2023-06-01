Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. Caleres also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

CAL stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Caleres has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

