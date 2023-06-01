C3.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 263,224 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 185% compared to the average volume of 92,221 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Down 9.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in C3.ai by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AI stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

