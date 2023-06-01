Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after buying an additional 528,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after buying an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

