Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.20. 68,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 29,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22.
Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.
