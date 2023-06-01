Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 162,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 261,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 449.06 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,912.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.