Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $11.75

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.