Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $24.33

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

