Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in May

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $807.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

