Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 14,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $670.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.49%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

