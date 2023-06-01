Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSX. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.