Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 221,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 14,765,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,822. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

