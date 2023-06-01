Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.80.

BLX traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 193,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,458. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.96 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.83.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

