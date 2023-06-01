Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Buys 2,392 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $19,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

BSBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 129,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.