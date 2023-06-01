BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in May

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
DHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 196,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,784. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
